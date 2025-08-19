Search
‘Plied and Prejudice’ extends season after smashing success

Culture

The Perth run of Plied and Prejudice takes a classic to full throttle, and the team are extending the Perth season after its smashing success.

The comedic rollercoaster of a show will now run until Sunday, 26 October at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Presented by Alex Woodward for Woodward Productions and the Arts and Culture Trust, Plied and Prejudice, is a 90-minute, five-actor frenzy where twenty characters battle it out for love, status, and stage time – with one cast member “indisposed” each night.

No two shows are the same. No character is safe. No corset stays dry.

Written by Queensland’s Matthew Semple and directed by Sydney’s Dash Kruck, with set and costume design by Penny Challen and movement direction by Dan Venz, this is Austen with the volume up, the lights down, and a drink firmly in hand.

Plied and Prejudice photographed by Pamela Raith.

Helen Stewart, Manager at His Majesty’s Theatre, said, “Whether you prefer a stiff Dry Gin cocktail, or a tinnie of beer, you’re going to want to enjoy your favourite upper (or lower) class tipple for this show, and we’ve got you covered.”

So rally your unmarried besties, grab your least disappointing ex, and drag your long-suffering flatmate along for a night of scandalous elopements, awkward proposals, and the wettest wet t-shirt contest south of Broome.

Plied and Prejudice photographed by Guy Bell.

Plied and Prejudice is at His Majesty’s Theatre until Sunday, 26 October. Tickets on sale now.

Community

Get down to Honky Tonk Friday ahead of Barn Dance Perth

0
Honky Tonk Friday promises to be Barn Dance's "lively little sibling".
Culture

Perth International Burlesque Festival returns for 12th outing this October

0
The Perth International Burlesque Festival is glittering up stages across the state this October.
Culture

‘Lesbian Space Princess’ reigns over Luna this September

0
Lesbian Space Princess is an animated comedy adventure through the far reaches of outer space.
History

On This Gay Day | Renee Richards was born on this day in 1934

0
Richards fought to play professional tennis as a transgender woman.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

