‘Plied and Prejudice’ takes on a classic at full throttle

I’ll admit. I’ve never read Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

I’ve never seen the 2005 movie with Keira Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen, or the 1995 TV miniseries with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and I actually thought that Ang Lee made a version with Emma Thompson in the 90’s but it turns out that is Sense and Sensibility, a completely different Jane Austen novel. I’ve never read or seen that either.

But I did laugh out loud for 90 minutes at Plied and Prejudice, a comical take on the classic tale that fast forwards through the boring bits, and sees five actors playing almost every character in the story. Adding to the fun each night one of the actors is randomly picked to down shots through the performance and still remember their lines, manage quick costume changes and hit their marks.

If you only know that Mr Darcy is dashing, and it’s got something to do with marrying off daughters to eligible bachelors, you’ll still have a blast.

Ayesha Gibson, Lucy Gibson, Jess Lally, Patrick Gandin and Rp van der Westhuzien excel playing Elizabeth, Mr Darcy, Mr Bennet, Mrs Bennet, Jane, Mary, Kitty and Lydia Bennett, Mr BIngley, Miss Bingley, Mr Whickam, Mr Collins, Lady Catherine de Brourgh, Mr and Mrs Gardiner, alongside several servants, and often all at the same time.

It’s a comedic roller-coaster ride filled with endless laughs, audience participation and some hilarious detours into modern life. There was so much letter writing in the 19th century – thank goodness for the group chat of today.

The jokes are packed in tight with this fast paced waste-no-time rendition of the tale of daring dating and dodging dubious suitors.

While the cast are performing with regular calls for shots of tequila, the table service for the audience continues throughout the show too, so best to book an uber home.

It’s a whole lotta fun as the 19th century crashes into the 21st century at breakneck speed.

After selling out the first two weeks of performances the show’s run has been extended all the way to 28th September. It’s an 18+ show.

The tickets for the show come in several different categories ranging from Lady Catherine De Bourgh’s Honoured Guests, to Aristocrats, Middle Class and Paupers.

Tickets are on sale now via His Majesty’s Theatre website.