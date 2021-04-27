Poet Ellen van Neerven wins ‘Book of the Year’ at NSW Premier’s Literary Awards

Poet Ellen van Neerven’s book Throat was the big winner at the 2021 NSW Permier’s Litteray Awards.

In a standout achievement, the author won the Kenneth Slessor Prize for Poetry, Multicultural NSW Award and Book of the Year. The three accolades come with a combined prize of $60,000.

Judges said Throat confirms van Neerven’s place as one of the sharpest and most compelling poets of their generation, saying Throat is simultaneously intimate and radical, giving us an insight into van Neerven’s life, experiences, and thoughts, while piercing the trauma at the core of this country.

“Part of what makes Throat so gripping is that poets like van Neerven, with all the complexities that shape their lives and influence their art, are rarely granted the space and time to make work. It shouldn’t be a rare luxury to enjoy something that explores life as a queer Blak person, but it is. Of course, van Neerven is much more than just those elements of their identity, but hopefully Throat will help our cultural gatekeepers understand how powerful such stories can be.” the judges said.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian congratulated all the winners in the awards.

“For more than four decades, the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards have provided a benchmark for Australian writing, recognising the year’s greatest achievements by established and emerging authors, playwrights and scriptwriters. I congratulate all the award winners and nominees whose work enriches our lives.” the Premier said.

Speaking to the ABC van Neerven said they were grateful for the prize money that comes with the award, noting that she would never be able to live off book sales alone. “I’m really grateful for it. Because you know, if I just relied on book sales, I would not have any money.” they said. Explaining that the process for creating their work takes time and space, van Neerven said they would be able to consider bigger projects in the future.

Throat is the book of the month at the GRAI: Queer Book Club.

Take a look at the full list of winners from the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards.