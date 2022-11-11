Pride Fairday set to be a massive community gathering

Pride Fairday is set to be a massive community gathering with over 100 stalls, bundles of entertainment, food trucks and a live radio broadcast – and the legendary Dog Show, which is sponsored by John Carey the state member for Perth.

The much-loved event is on in Hyde Park with gates opening at 10am and the action running through until 6pm. The event is free, but everyone is encouraged to make a gold coin donation to Pride WA.

Here’s the schedule of what’s on offer.

10am – 12pm: Outside broadcast by Mix 94.5

12pm – 12.30pm: Welcome to Country, Speeches by Pride WA, City of Vincent and Lotterywest

12.30pm – 1pm: Joan & The Giants

1pm – 2pm: DJ Drew Green

2pm – 2.30pm: Perth Pride Choir

2.30pm – 3pm: Cougar Morrison, Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab

3pm – 4pm: Dog Show

4pm – 4.30pm: Big Freedia

4.30pm – 6pm: DJ Kylie Pearsall

With the weather forecast predicting a lovely 22 degrees, it’s looking like it’ll be a great day for everyone.

Happy Pride, see you at Fairday 2022!

Drop by OUTinPerth’s stall and meet our team.

