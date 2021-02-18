Pride Queer Film Festival announces full 2021 program

The PRIDE Queer Film Festival will be returning from 3rd – 9th March 2021, and they’ve just announced their massive line up of films.

With support from Film Freeway, and a range of independent film makers, the festival will be screening 6 feature films and 42 short films. These films will showcase the very best of International Queer Cinema, premiering in Western Australia across seven days of the festival, with proceeds going to PRIDE WA.

After a very complex 2020, Film Festival Artistic Director, Mark Reid was keen to see what level of films would be submitted for the 2021 festival. “It was really exciting to see the number of amazing films that were submitted for consideration, and it made the task of putting the program together a real pleasure.” Reid said.

The festival also has some new initiatives this year including a filmmaking master-class and an expansion to the Mid-West region.

“2021 promises to be an exciting year for PQFF as we grow and expand and determine who and what we are. This year we will venture to Geraldton with some of our films in May and

are thrilled to take the Festival to regional Western Australia.” Reid said.

“We will also for the first time be holding a Masterclass for queer film makers featuring John Sheedy, the director of H is for Happiness, Erin Good, award winning writer and director, and Adam Noviello, writer, producer and star of last year’s opening night film Spencer.” Reid said.

“When developing the Festival for 2021, we wanted to offer Perth audiences films that were thought provoking, emotional, funny and captivating. We are also growing and developing

our local queer filmmakers with the full day Masterclass and expanding our audience as we head to regional WA.”

Appearing on RTRFM 92.1’s All Things Queer on Wednesday morning Reid chatted to hosts Leigh Hill and Kieran Trembath and shared some more information about the popular festival including how it was started as a project at the WA AIDS Council, where Reid was a staff member for many years.

“I saw there was a need for a queer film festival, a lot of the other states in Australia have had them for a number of years, but we’ve never been able in Perth to create a festival that brought new films to Perth.”

After learning how other prominent LGBTIQ focussed film festivals were managed and developed, Reid went about setting up a festival for Perth.

One of the big steps of putting on a film festival is deciding which films will be part of the program, Reid revealed that over 250 works were submitted for 2021, and he and his team had to watch all the submissions.

“Once they’re submitted it’s a process of going through them all and watching them, and making a decision about which are the right ones, making a list of what we think for a festival will be interesting for an audience in Perth.” Reid said.

The festival director said he was particularly excited about the nights that focused on films about how Pride is celebrated around the world, and the works that explored different perspectives of being transgender.

“One of the things that I was really excited about this year was the amount of trans filmmaking that’s been done in the last twelve months, there’s some beautiful films that have been done that are both documentary and film based that tell some really interesting stories.” Reid said.

The full program for this year’s Festival is out now.

PRIDE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL

Wednesday 3 March, 7.30pm (8.00pm Film)

QUEER OPENINGS

A Skeleton in the Closet (Argentina) Nicolas Tete

Leeway (New Zealand) Roberto Nascimento

Meta (United States) Sydne Horton

Thursday 4 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

QUEER PRIDE

We Are Not Who We Say We Are (Honduras) Manu Valcarce

Out of the Closets, into the streets (Australia) Jary Nemo

The Gaytriarchy and why we need PRIDE (Australia) TJ Narula

March for Dignity (UK/Russia) John Eames

Friday 5 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

QUEER LOVE

Love, and Other Tragedies (US) Nicholas Swatz

Pastry (UK) Eduardo Berreto

Buono Notte (Italy) Piergiergio Seidta

The Last Gift (US) Alex Preston

Kapana (Namibia) Pillipe Talavera

Saturday 6 March, 3.30pm (4.00pm Film)

QUEER TRANS

Fairyocious (France) Fabien Ara

Kapaemahu (US) Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe WIlson

Satan’s Tears (US) Andrew Lush

My Friend Artemis (Norway) Mads Sterri Nilsen

Traviatas (Mexico) Manueal Alejandro Villalabos Gonzalez

Tuesday Morning (US/France) Amber Chilton

Crossings (France) Amandine Le Goff

Saturday 6 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

DARK QUEER STORIES

Irreversible (Italy) Matteo De Libertaro

Any Given Night (Spain) Juanlu Moreno Some

Sparks (Israel) Netta Shalef

Proprio ‘Self’ (Brazil) Rafael Thoaseto

Fresh Meat (Brazil) Marcus Neto

Sunday 7 March, 3.30pm (4.00pm Film)

QUEER MEN

Mall (Germany) Jerry Hoffman

Only Human (Slovakia) Likas Vizner

Iftah (Israel) Moti Rachamim

Octopus and Moray (Germany) Sebastian Husak

Sunday 7 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

QUEER WOMEN

The Breath of Celia (Spain) Miguel Angel Barrosso

The Rendezvous (Germany) Mo Jaeger

Halwa (US) Gayatri Bajpai & Nirav Bhakta

In Orbit (Ireland) Katie McNeice

Fight For Love (Canada) Maude Robillard

Procreare (Brazil) Alice Stamato

Fallen (Germany) Julian Weinert

Roadkill (US) Aliza Brugger

Love X Bites (Myanmar) M. Noe & Yupar Morno

Monday 8 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

QUEER STORIES

Rapsodia (Italy) Dario Lauritano

Monsieur (France) Thomas Ducastel

Plastic Boy (UK) Sam Plommer

Tuesday 9 March, 6.30pm (7.00pm Film)

QUEER AUSTRALIA

Bender Alex Cardy

Face the day Angela Blake

Statement Lex Middleton

Hush Darling Saara Lamberg

Yesterday, my dead boyfriend messaged me on Grindr Curtis Lee

Christian in the Closet Joel Stephen Fleming

The Nearing of Jordyn Simmons Jeremiah Nickols

The Test Jessica Smith

Bad Lesbian Michelle Douglas

Sparkles Jacqueline Pelczar

THE BACKLOT PERTH 21 Simpson St, West Perth

This year, in line with current restrictions the festival will have a slightly reduced capacity to ensure the safety of all guests.

