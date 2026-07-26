Pride WA release statement of solidarity following attack in Berlin

Pride WA has released a statement of solidarity with Berlin Pride following an attack at the city’s annual Christopher Street Day celebrations that left one person dead and 16 others injured, some with life-threatening injuries.

“Today we stand in solidarity with Berlin Pride and the LGBTIQA+ community following the devastating events that unfolded after the Christopher Street Day celebrations.

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“This year’s theme, ‘Haltung ist hot’ (Attitude is hot), was a powerful call for courage, visibility and political participation. Pride WA sends our love, strength and solidarity to everyone recovering from their injuries, to those grieving, and to all members of the community impacted by these events,” the organisation posted to social media.

“In moments like this, we are reminded that Pride is an act of courage: standing together, showing up for one another, and defending the right of every LGBTQIA+ person to live, gather and celebrate safely,” Pride WA said.

German police said a vehicle struck multiple people after entering the Tiergarten, the large park near the Brandenburg Gate. Witnesses reported that at around 10pm, a white van swerved into a crowd near the area where the Pride parade had been held earlier in the day. After the van crashed into a tree, the driver reportedly left the vehicle and fled the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one person had died and 16 others were injured, some with life-threatening injuries. They also said authorities had identified a suspect.

“We have now identified a suspected perpetrator. Measures against this suspected perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested, are underway. However, this suspected perpetrator is known to the police as a member of the Islamist scene here in Berlin,” the spokesperson said.

Police have not released the name or any images of the suspect. They have appealed to the public for any information or images that may assist the investigation.

Berlin Pride, known locally as Christopher Street Day (CSD), takes its name from Christopher Street in New York City, where the Stonewall Inn and the 1969 riots that helped ignite the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement took place.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the deadly incident as “an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society”.

“Following a peaceful and colourful CSD, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner,” he wrote on X. “Berlin is the city of freedom, and our freedom has today been attacked in the most appalling way. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.”

Organisers of the Pride celebrations immediately cancelled all remaining activities and asked participants to leave the area and return home. Performances taking place in front of the Brandenburg Gate were halted.

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