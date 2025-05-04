Search
Pride WA seek new board members with skills in accounting, marketing and fundraising

Community

Pride Western Australia Incorporated (Pride WA) is currently seeking expressions of interest from passionate and skilled individuals to join its Board of Directors.

With three non-executive vacancies currently open, Pride WA is calling on leaders across Western Australia to contribute their expertise and help guide the organisation’s next chapter.

Specifically, Pride WA is seeking applicants with professional experience in the following areas accounting, fundraising and marketing.

“Pride WA plays a vital role in celebrating and advocating for Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ communities. We are looking for strategic, values-driven leaders to help shape our future.” said Dr Laurie Butterly, Chief Executive Officer of Pride WA. 

“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who want to make a real impact in community engagement, inclusion, and visibility.”

Directors serve on a voluntary basis. In addition to attending monthly Board Meetings, Board Members actively contribute to Board sub-committees and support major community events such as PrideFEST, the Pride Parade, and year-round events programs.

Pride WA encourages applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds, including people with lived experience across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, young people, people with disability, and those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Potential applicants can email pride@pridewa.com.au if they have any questions or need further information. 

Expressions of interest close on 11 May 2025 at 6:00pm AWST.

For more information and to apply, please visit Ethical Jobs and Seek.

