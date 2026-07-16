Prosecutors drop four charges against broadcaster Alan Jones

Four sexual abuse charges levelled at broadcaster Alan Jones have been dropped ahead of his trial beginning in August.

The 85-year-old broadcasting titan has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of indecent assault and sexual touching that are alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2020. As the trial has approached prosecutors have twice now removed some of the accusations, Jones is now set to face six of the original eleven complainants.

- Advertisement -

The trial will begin on 3 August and is expected to last several weeks. Jones has described the accusations as “all either baseless or they distort the truth”.

Broadcaster Alan Jones.

The alleged offences span over two decades when Jones was the king of Sydney talkback radio. The broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Alan Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations.

Lawyers representing the broadcaster have previously said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.