Protesters target Maylands Drag Storytime children’s event

Protesters are planning to voice their opposition to a Drag Queen Storytime event due to be held in Maylands on Saturday morning.

The children’s event is scheduled to take place at the Maylands Library on Eighth Avenue on Saturday morning, but it is expected to be targeted by conservative groups opposed to children being read stories at the event designed to encourage inclusiveness.

Staff at the city have reportedly been inundated with complaints about the event, but Mayor Filomena Piffaretti has also posted a personal message thanking members of the community for voicing their support for the event.

On her Facebook page the mayor said everyone was welcome in the City of Bayswater.

“Bayswater is a place where everyone can feel safe and diversity is valued and respected.”

“I would like to acknowledge everyone who has reached out in support of our Drag Queen Storytime sessions. All our Storytime sessions encourage early literacy and a love of books. The Drag Queen Storytime sessions promote inclusiveness and recognise the diversity that exists in our community.” Mayor Piffaretti said.

“One of the City’s core values is respect and we will not tolerate hate speech directed at our staff, performers or library users. The City of Bayswater is a place where everyone belongs.”

Maylands MLA Lisa Baker has also encouraged people to write letters of support to the council and urge them to stay committed to the event.

OUTinPerth has cited several different social media posts calling for a protest at the event, and additionally calls from Rainbow Rebeillion WA for counter-protesters to assemble and show their support for the Library and the drag performers. Other posts have called for members of the LGBTIQA+ community to attend and create a shield of “good vibes” around the event.

