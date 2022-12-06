Queency shares new EP ‘Purple Diamonds’ showcasing many talents

Perth/Boorloo based musician Queency has released their new EP Purple Diamonds and it showcases the singer’s phenomenal talents.

Speaking to OUTinPerth Queency shared his excitement about finally getting to release the record.

“It was really fun to make, but it took forever. I’m just glad it’s out because I’ve been sitting on it for a long time.”

Like many creative endeavors, Queency’s recording has been kept on ice for a while because of the global pandemic, but he was determined not to release the EP until it was sounding just the way he wanted.

“We recorded, but I kept changing my mind, that’s what happened.” Queency shared. “I wrote the songs a long time ago, and they’re kind of like my old repertoire.”

Opting to use a live band in the studio made the recording more expensive, but it allowed Queency to find the sound he was looking for. The five tracks of the EP move across genres of funk, soul and with moments of blues and jazz entering the mix too.

While fans of the singer will be familiar with many of the cuts, he’s reworked then to give them a fresh sound, working closely with his producer to perfect each song.

“Musicians will never really like completely happy with something, and you just got to learn to let go. There’s a point in the development of a song where you just got to let go, it’s like, okay, well, I’m not 100% happy, but you got to be happy enough.”

Followers of Queency will be familiar with his song Too Late which came with a stunning video early this year. The clip features many well-known locations around Perth including popular queer hangout The Moon Cafe.

Queency tells us the song was inspired by a falling out with a close friend.

“The song is a clap-back. I fell out with a friend, we’re not friends anymore. That friend basically stopped talking to me without telling me why, and it was a really close friend.

“I’m like, ‘What have I done?’ I would expect you if you were my real friend to tell me what I’ve done to piss you off, but that person never told me and just ghosted me.

“I was like, ‘Okay, well, fine, then I’m not going to ask you to tell me, I’m moved on. Until the day, that friend was a singer too. Until the day, where one day that person had a gig and as promotion picture for the gig, they used a picture of us where I was cropped out, but you can still see my hair, and my hands. And I was like ‘That’s shady as fuck’. I went on and wrote a song.

Queency explained that the video recreates of the photo shoots that he was he cropped out of, and he hired a performer who looks quite like the friend who disrespected him.

Queency’s Purple Diamonds EP is out now.

