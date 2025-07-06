Search
G Flip announces their new album will be titled ‘Dream Ride’

Culture

Following a run of bold new singles, G Flip is back with a new album and it’s titled Dream Ride. It’ll be G Flip’s third studio album and it drops globally on 5th September 2025.

The album is described as “leaning heavily into the neon-soaked, big drum, and synth-laced energy of the ’80s”, and as a collection of songs that “blurs the lines between driving pop hooks and deeply reflective songwriting.”

The album (co-written and co-produced by regular G Flip collaborator Aidan Hogg) will feature recent singles Disco Cowgirl and Big Ol’ Hammer, alongside the forthcoming track In Another Life, out this Friday 11 July.

G Flip photographed by Anne-Sophie Bine.



Dream Ride feels like the story of the past few years of my life – the highs, the crashes, and everything in between,” says G Flip. “I’ve never been more honest in my songwriting and I’ve never pushed myself harder in the studio.”

The Australian musician has so far put out two albums, their most recent being 2023’s Drummer. Which spawned four hit singles.

G Flip delivered a memorable performance to Perth audiences when they appeared at the Spilt Milk House Party in late 2024.

Toi celebrate the new album is hosting a series of exclusive fans events on the east coast. They’ll be in Brisbane on Friday 11th July, Sydney on Monday 14th and then Melbourne on Tuesday 15th July.

Pre-order Dream Ride (along with exclusive vinyl and merch bundles) from G Flip’s official Australian store and enter for your chance to attend these exclusive fan events.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture