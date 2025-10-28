Search
Queensland government says it will not be deterred by court decision on puberty blockers

News

Queensland’s Crisafulli government has announced it will not be deterred by a Supreme Court decision handed down earlier today that found it had acted unlawfully when implementing a ban on youth experiencing gender dysphoria being treated with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

The court found that the government’s ban that was introduced earlier this year was unlawful because they had failed to conduct a proper consultation prior to implementing their policy. In court it was revealed that the only meeting was a shirt discussion that occurred on the online app Teams, which was held at the same time that Minister Tim Nicholls was announcing the decision.

Within an hour of the judgement being handed down the Health Minister declared the government would be looking at all its options to keep the ban in place, including introducing legislation to enforce the change.

“I am satisfied that it is in the public interest that I consider giving a written ministerial direction to hospital and health services,” he said.

“With immediate effect, I will be considering the implications of doing so over the next little period of time.” Minister Nicholls said.

The Minister said the court ruling was only about the way they’d gone about their implementation of the ban, not their motivation behind it.

“The Supreme Court was concerned with the treatment, with the circumstances of making the directive, not whether a pause on stage one treatment or stage two treatment was appropriate,” he said.

“The government’s position remains unchanged.” he said.

Since implementing the ban the government has also commissioned a review of the current treatment procedures for transgender youth which is expected to be handed down in November. The Queensland government’s review is separate to a national review which is also underway.

Nicholls has also brushed off calls for his resignation. Last week Premier David Crisafulli told the media that they were expecting to win the case, and defended the government’s approach.

Community

Why we’re going to Better Together 2025

0
With a diverse range of sessions on many different topics, we look forward to sharing many conversations from Adelaide.
News

WAAC and WA Youth Pride Network withdraw from Better Together Conference

0
The Western Australian organisations say concern over the safety and dignity of people who are transgender have forced them to pull out.
News

Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities says he’s still going to Better Together

0
Joe Ball says he will be speaking at the conference but is disappointed with organisers recent podcast.
News

Court rules Queensland’s ban on puberty blockers and hormones is unlawful

0
The Queensland Supreme Court has found the Crisafulli government acted unlawfully when they made the decision to ban transgender healthcare for young people.

On This Gay Day | ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ was published

0
It's Truman Capote's most famous work.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

