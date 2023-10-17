Queer Liberation Boorloo announce protest action

Local LGBTIQA+ rights group Queer Liberation Boorloo have announced they will stage a protest over the government’s inaction on removing the WA Reassignment Board.

A spokesperson for the group said the government’s lack of action in law reform was “dire”.

“The Western Australian Labor government has refused to confirm a timeline for the passage of their promised reforms to the Gender Reassignment act, and the Equality

Act, as well as introducing bans on conversion therapy.” the group said.

“This situation is dire as failure to pass the legislation with Labors super majority runs a huge risk of conservative MP’s watering down the legislation and leaving us unprotected.”

“A number of organizations are engaging in lobbying, but we think there is a need to use a diversity of tactics, so that politicians know that it is the whole queer community calling for

these reforms, not just the ones who are talking to them.

“Public grass roots campaigning is vital to build public pressure on the government to pass this legislation while they have the chance.” the spokesperson said.

Last week it was revealed that the board had become inactive once again following the resignation of its President Grantham Kitto. The prominent lawyer had been in the role for less than a year.

Despite reports last year that the government had axed the outdated board it had continued to operate up until August this year, and Attorney General John Quigley is yet to introduce any legislation to fulfill Labor’s long-standing promise to remove the body.

In Western Australia people wishing to change their gender on their official paperwork must submit an application to the board. Many other states have removed their versions of the process opting instead for simpler paperwork process.

A spokesperson for the WA government said Kitto has resigned from his leadership role in late August and without a President the board was legally not permitted to make any decision.

“The then President of the Gender Reassignment Board wrote on 27 August 2023 to submit his resignation as of the following day. There are no other changes to the Board’s membership.

“Under the Gender Reassignment Act, the President needs to preside over all Board meeting proceedings.

“Arrangements are underway to fill the vacancy as a priority. Applications for the role are currently being considered.” the spokesperson said.

Labor had vowed to remove the board completely in 2017 but since coming to power have not taken action to fulfill the promise. Attorney General John Quigley has given a range of reasons why the government has not yet progressed long promised reform of the state’s Equal Opportunity Laws and the associated removal of the Gender Reassignment Board.

OIP Staff

