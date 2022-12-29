Rapper Theophilus London has been missing for months

The family of American rapper Theophilus London have reported him missing with the last known contact he had with anybody being in October 2022.

According to the missing person’s report the musician left his home in Los Angeles on October 15 and was last seen living on the streets. He had been in contact with people by text message but has not been heard from since mid-October.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” said his representatives in a statement. “On December 27, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the musician moved to New York with his family. He released his debut EP in 2011 and has gone on to release three albums, three mixtapes and collaborated with Tame Impala, Paul McCartney, Big Boi, Amadou & Mariam, Kanye West, Azealia Banks and many others.

His most recent album was 2020’s Bebey which featured Tame Impala, Raekwon, Ariel Pink, and Lil Yachty.

