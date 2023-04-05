Recipients of the LGBTQIA+ youth grants program announced

Western Australia’s Youth Minister, Simone McGurk, has announced that 16 organisations have been awarded grants to deliver support and inclusion services to LGBTQIA+ young people.

Organisations from across Western Australia will receive a funding boost to run initiatives that support LGBTQIA+ people as part of a $275,000 State Government program.

The grant program, administered by the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA), aims to support initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ young people aged 10-25 years through increased representation, engagement, and participation with a focus on decision-making.

YACWA, in partnership with the Department of Communities, has awarded grants of up to $25,000 to 16 projects that help promote inclusion and access. These grants will empower LGBTQIA+ young people to become leaders, advocates and take their rightful place in discussions that impact their community.

Projects include mentoring, leadership and personal development programs. Amongst the recipients are a mix of non-profit community organisations, mental health groups and local government bodies.

The funding was peer-assessed by an independent panel comprising of a mix of young people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, alongside a selection of long-term youth workers.

“LGBTQIA+ young people continue to experience prejudice and discrimination in their lives, which is why this Government is committed to elevating their voices and making their development and engagement a core priority.” Minister McGurk said announcing the grant recipients.

“These grants will also assist LGBTQIA+ young people and support organisations to build the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to be actively involved in community life and respond to issues impacting their lives.

Here’s who got a grant in the program.

WA AIDS Council $25,000 for Youth Pride to be held in the South-West, Goldfields Pride Inc $10,000 for the 2023 KB Pride Festival, Youth Focus, headspace and The City of Swan have recived $25,000 for a project named Our Space: A Safe Space, while UWA Sport also received $25,000 for an LGBTIQA+ allyship in sport program.

The Family Planning Association also will get $25,000 funding for their state-wide BASE project that is about building and supporting educational inclusivity, Blackwood Youth Action will get $9,730 to sun a project called Queer Connect in the South West region, the Shire of East Pilbara will get $23,420 for The Voice – Free to be me, and the City of South Perth will use $3,650 for a project named Perfectly Queer.

Milligan Community Learning and Resource Centre will use their $20,000 grant for an LGBTIQA+ mentor program, while the City of Fremantle will utilise $13,000 of funding for Safe Space by the Bookcase. Mental health support organisation Rainbow Community House will get $25,000 for Mentoring Madness, and the YMCA will receive $20,000 for their state-wide Kokoda Leadership and Personal Development Program.

Another grant of $19,719 in the south-west region will go to WA Police and Community Youth Centres for a Rainbow safe space scheme, and the Town of Victoria Park will use $15,701 for Advocacy and the arts.

