Religion and sexuality clash in Ladyhawke and Broods’ ‘Guilty Love’

One of our favourite music makers Ladyhawke (‘Pip’ Brown) returns with the new single and video for Guilty Love featuring BROODS. It’s the first single from Ladyhawke’s anticipated new album due for release later this year. It comes hot on the heels of her successful River single which saw her collaborate with PNAU.

Pip says Guilty Love came about after some writing sessions with Tommy English in Los Angeles.

“Georgia Nott from BROODS came along to one of our sessions, and after we were talking a while, we realised we had all grown up Catholic. We shared stories and experiences; Georgia then suggested we write a song about shame”.

“Guilty Love is important to Georgia and me for different reasons. Personally, growing up in the Catholic school system, as I reached my teens, I started to feel immense shame and denial about my sexuality. I suffered the constant fear of being judged and alienated by my friends and family. These feelings took a long time to shake off and work through. Guilty Love is a way to share our experiences, and hopefully help anyone going through the same thing to know they’re not alone”, Pip explained.

Georgia Nott says she wants to use the moment of the single being released to draw attention to the issue of conversion therapy.

“Guilty Love came from the classic ‘in-studio heart to heart’. We talked about growing up religiously and how we carried a lot of shame around the idea of what a woman (or person) should be. This song is about that but also about finding our own way back to a sense of spirituality through love. The love that once caused so much guilt, ended up being the most healing and spiritual. END CONVERSION THERAPY EVERYWHERE!”

Also out now is the Guilty Love video which perfectly captures the sentiments and plays out the scenario of two girls who attend a catholic all-girls school who have feelings in each other, but everything they are taught within that school says that their feelings are wrong or not natural, but the end message is that love will always conquer hate.

Take a listen to the new tune and watch the video.

