US governors ordered to remove all rainbow crossings

News

Sean Duffy, the USA’s Secretary of Transport, has written to the governors of all US states ordering them to remove non-traditional crosswalks from their communities.

In a letter cited by The Daily Signal, the Trump Administration claims political messaging should not be on roads and are a safety hazard.

Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork,” Duffy said in a statement. “Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions.”

“Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball,” the secretary added. The Transportation Department “stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate.”

The letter notes that an estimated 39,345 people died on American roads in 2024, a decrease of 3.8% from 2023, but an “unacceptable” number, nonetheless.

While the letter does not specifically name rainbow crosswalks as the target of the move, it has widely been interpreted as the latest move by the Trump administration to crack down on LGBTIQA+ visibility and acceptance.

US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy.

On social media platform X, Duffy detailed his thinking behind the call.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” he posted. “Political banners have no place on public roads. I’m reminding recipients of USDOT roadway funding that it’s limited to features advancing safety, and nothing else. It’s that simple.” he said.

The call to remove rainbow crosswalks is the latest in a series of moves from the Trump Administration directed at LGBTIQA+ communities.

Last week the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that a ship named after Harvey Milk would be renamed.

