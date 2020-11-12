Revelation Film Festival’s 2020 program has stories for everyone



After teasing their fabulous program back in October, Revelation Perth International Film Festival have today revealed their full lineup of local, national and international cinema.

The festival will open on Wednesday 9th December with Firestarter; The Story Of Bangarra (pictured), a documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Australia’s most iconic dance company, Bangarra Dance Theatre.

Journey to Istanbul with Stray – a documentary that follows the lives of three dogs living in Turkey’s largest city, or get Lost On The Road To Shangri-La, as Kai Smyth and Tim Mager search for inspiration as they journey through Asia.

Explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence with iHuman, dive into the sinister world of corporations with The New Corporation, The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, find out what really happened during the deadly fire at Bucharest’s Collective nightclub or revisit the Iran hostage crisis of 1980 in Desert One.

Morgana tells the story of an Australian housewives who reinvented herself as a sex-positive porn star later in life, learn about queer life in Russia with A Worm in the Heart, and celebrate the critical flop that was Showgirls in a special double feature with companion documentary You Don’t Nomi, hosted by Fanta Sea.

More local offerings come in smaller/shorter packages with the annual Get Your Shorts On! and City of Vincent Film Project films being showcased on the big screen at Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday 10 December.

Revelation Film Festival’s virtual reality arm, XR:WA, also returns for its second year running just prior to the official festival from 3 – 6 December – as a major conference and public exhibition showcasing the ideas, works, technology and constantly evolving environment of the VR and digital screen industry.

A highlight of this year’s program is FourByFour; which comprises of four 4-minute short films which will premiere as part of the festival created as a multidisciplinary cross-art-form collaboration with Co3 Dance Australia, Tura New Music and some WA’s best VR film practitioners.

Fitting with Rev’s long-standing commitment to local screen practitioners and industry, the Festival is introducing the WA Screen Culture Awards on Sunday 13 December – marking the first time in five years that the Western Australian screen industry has had an official awards platform.

Geared specifically towards recognising excellence across the WA screen sector in a new media environment, the WA Screen Culture Awards embrace all forms from new, established and emerging screen practices over 16 categories including documentary, feature film, computer game, moving image or installation.

Revelation Film Festival’s full program is out now, ahead of the festival from December 9 – 20. To check out the full list of films and events, head to revelationfilmfest.org

Image: Daniel Boud

