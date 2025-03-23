Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | ‘Every Little Thing’ is truly inspirational

Culture

Every Little Thing | Dir: Sally Aitken | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Australian director Sally Aitken’s film was inspired by Terry Masear’s 2016 book Fastest Things in Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood. She travelled to Aitken’s Beverly Hills home to capture the work that Masear has been doing for the last 18 years in rescuing hummingbirds.

- Advertisement -

Human activities have injured many of these small California native birds and it requires an enormous amount of 24/7 patience and care to nurse them back to health. It is Masear’s life, and her house and yard are dedicated to caring for her tiny patients from the ICU of small cages to eventual freedom.

Of course, not all the injured birds given into her care survive and there is heartbreak as well as healing. A survivor of abuse and loss herself, Masear admits that the hummingbirds have also healed her as she weaves her story into the narrative of caring for the small birds.

There is Sugar Baby, who was so badly mistreated that you find yourself holding your breath as she is treated. There’s Jimmy who fell out of his nest as a baby, and cries as he doesn’t like to be alone. And there’s my favourite – Cactus who had a collision with a cactus and came in with cactus spines embedded in his back and a broken wing.

Then there is Mikhail who shares a cage with Alexa and is crazily attracted to Alexa even though she is a different species.

With exceptional cinematography, this film is truly inspirational and heart-warming. As Masear says, “The truth is when you show compassion, and you show love for something that you don’t have to, it’s an act of greatness.”

Luna Leederville has a Virtual Q&A screening event on Thursday 27 March at 6.30pm (with arrivals at 6.00pm) – with director Sally Aitken. See lunapalace.com.au for more information.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Culture

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

0
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

0
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Lifestyle

Researcher argues the pronouns on email signatures are killing people via climate change

0
The theory has some obvious big flaws in it though.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

0
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

0
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Lifestyle

Researcher argues the pronouns on email signatures are killing people via climate change

0
The theory has some obvious big flaws in it though.
Culture

Patrick Lenton reveals details of his debut novel

0
'In Spite of You' will be published this August.

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

OUTinPerth -
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

OUTinPerth -
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture