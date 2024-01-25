Review | King of Boylesque: Legacy is a gem of a show

Kings of Boylesque | Connections Nightclub | Until 28th January | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Kings of Boylesque: Legacy, the inaugural production by The Kayoss Factory and the fourth iteration of the show, is an absolute masterpiece that deserves every acclaim that a Fringe audience has to offer.

This show brings together a mesmerizing blend of both new and seasoned Kings, all of whom are award winners, Kings in their own right.

Karl Kayoss, the charismatic host, ignites the stage with dynamic energy. Seamlessly guiding the show with personal touches, he handles minor mishaps with professionalism and humor, solidifying his status as one of Perth’s most popular and likable performers. Karl’s ability to engage any audience creates the perfect atmosphere for the spectacular lineup of performers.

Johnny Wild, the rootin’ tootin’ cowpoke, and Bobbie Sox, the suave Casanova, perform solo as well as together as duo ‘Wild Sox’. With a routine full of surprises and delights, they prove that hunky beards are here to stay. These two local lads make the audience whoop, holler and laugh, despite their vast differences in performance style, and they eat up every second they’re on stage.

Trey Frenchie adds a touch of humor and sensuality with his portrayal of a spicy doctor, injecting a fresh and exciting element into the performance with some comedic flair. Trey is endearing, creative, and memorable- a welcome addition to the Kings cast this year, he breaks the fourth wall and engages the audience in a delightfully stimulating manner.

With an arresting presence, Rhys Lightning storms the stage, a rock god with epic hair and killer heels. He showcases a level of fierceness that is both captivating and empowering, and in his presence even the staunchest straight man might find his convictions wavering. Rhys never fails to entertain, and the vision of leather and tiger stripes sears into the brain from the second he steps onto the stage to the moment the final glitter fades through the curtain.

Closing the show, Egson Ham’s undeniable talent shines through with reveals that left the audience gagging. This enigmatic performer is undoubtedly a fan favourite, and a brilliant note to close the show – he combines awe-inspiring dance talent, costuming excellence and a wickedly creative mind into the most sensational of finales.

The final number by Karl Kayoss acts as a curtain call, featuring a performance of Nickelback where the whole cast takes the stage one last time; a unique and unforgettable way to perfectly wrap up the night of overindulgence.

Kings of Boylesque is a vibrant journey through the electrifying world of boylesque, seamlessly blending drag, circus, striptease, comedy, theatre, and dance.

The Kayoss Factory’s innovative production not only creates a much-needed stage for boylesque but leaves an indelible mark on the Fringe scene. Don’t miss this gem of a show for a night filled with laughter, sensuality, and jaw-dropping talent at Connections Nightclub.

See Kings of Boylesque until 28th January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kiera (they/them) is a passionate arts creator and consumer, especially in the fields of cabaret and burlesque. Combining 20+ years of arts experience with numerous research and education-based qualifications, they enjoy sharing their knowledge and experiences.

