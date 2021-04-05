On This Gay Day: Poet Allen Ginsberg died in 1997

Poet Allen Ginsberg died on this day in 1997

Allen Ginsberg was one of the most well-known poets of the 20th century. He was close friends with authors Jack Kerouac and William S Burroughs, together they formed the core of the Beat Generation literary movement.

Ginsberg’s best known work is Howl, which was published in 1956. The poems sees Ginsberg denounce the destructive forces of capitalism and conformity in the USA. In the work he is also overt about his homosexuality and his relationships with several men, including long term partner Peter Orlovsky. The book was challenged by authorities and became the centre of an obscenity trial in 1957. At the time anal sex was illegal in every state of the USA.

Ginsberg continued writing throughout his life and was a visible supporter of many political protests and causes. He collaborated with many different people including Phillip Glass and Bob Dylan.

In 1996 he found a new generation of fans with the song Ballad of the Skeletons. The rock tune saw him teaming up with classical composer Glass and ex-Beatle Paul McCartney to create the tune. It got a lot of airplay on Australia’s youth station TripleJ, and scored the number 8 position on that year’s Hottest 100.

At the end of his life Ginsberg suffered from congestive heart failure, he died at his home on 5th March 1997. In the days leading up to his death he reportedly called everyone in his address book one at a time to say goodbye. He wrote his final poem a few days before he passed, it was called Things I’ll Not Do (Nostalgias).

At the time of Ginsberg’s death, he had been with partner Peter Orlovsky for 43 years, Orlovsky passed away in 2010.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe portrayed Ginsberg in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

George Cukor wins Best Director for My Fair Lady

At the Academy Awards in 1964 George Cukor took home the Best Director statuette for his film adaptation of the musical My Fair Lady.

The awards night was also a triumph for Julie Andrews. Andrews had found fame in the Broadway production of My Fair Lady starring opposite Harrison, the pair had also delivered a long run of the show in London’s West End. When it came time for the film version though, producers decided to cast Audrey Hepburn as the lead character Eliza Doolittle. Andrews had the last laugh though, she won the Best Actress award for her debut film role – Mary Poppins.

Winning the Best Director Award was a case of ‘fifth time’s a charm’ for Cukor. He’d previously been nominated in 1932 for his film Little Women, in 1940 he helmed The Philadelphia Story but lost to Rebecca, his third nomination in 1947 was for the film A Double Life and he returned to the Oscars for a fourth time in 1950 with Born Yesterday.

It was an open secret in Hollywood that Cukor was gay and his Sunday afternoon parties were legendary and he was seen as the head of Los Angeles’ gay sub-culture. In the Netflix mini-series Hollywood, Daniel London played a fictionalised version of Cukor.

Lukas Ridgeston will be 46 today

The name Jan van Huig is not well known, but his screen persona Lukas Ridgeston might be more recognisable. The Slovak adult entertainer was born on this day in 1974.

Ridgeston found fame in 1990’s as the most recognisable face of the Bel Ami adult film studios. He appeared in popular films including Boytropolis, Lucky Lucas, Lukas’s Story and Frisky Summer.

