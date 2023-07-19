Review | ‘Let The River Flow’ tells story of Norway’s Indigenous peoples



Let The River Flow | Dir: Ole Giaever | ★ ★ ★ ★

The Sámi people are the only recognised Indigenous people of the European Union. Closely related to Mongolians, their culture that has been shaped by the harsh conditions of their traditional home around the Arctic Circle and dates back thousands of years. The Sámi were reindeer herders, small farmers, hunters, gathers and fishers and about 50 – 65,000 live in Norway.

The Alta River runs through the reindeer herding grounds and in the 1970s, the Norwegian government planned to dam the river and build a hydroelectric power station. This would completely submerge the Sámi village of Masi and interrupt reindeer migration routes.

This was yet another outrage towards Norway’s marginalization of its Indigenous people who were generally ostracized – not allowed to speak their language at school, excluded from employment, refused service in a pub and made the butt of Laplander jokes.

In 1978, a group of environmentalists tried to save the river. Based on actual events, this award-winning drama follows a young woman who is unintentionally drawn into the protest to fight for both the river and Indigenous recognition in Norway.

Twenty-three year old teacher Ester (Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen) is taken by her cousin Mihkkal (Gard Emil) to meet the group of protesters and she learns what is at stake by the building of the dam.

As Ester becomes more dedicated to the protest, her cousin becomes more disillusioned. Both Ester’s parents are Sámi but her stepfather is Norwegian so she denies her heritage to get employment. She outed and joins the hunger strike as she finds her voice to demand for her people’s rights.

The story feels very close to protests in Australia’s history, both for the protection of heritage lands and the rights of a marginalised Indigenous population.

Let the River Flow is the opening night film of the Scandinavian Film Festival which is at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna SX from Thursday 20 July until Wednesday 9 August.

Lezly Herbert

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.