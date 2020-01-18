Review | There’s a magical sisterhood on stage in ‘Brassy Broads’

Perth Cabaret Collective: Brassy Broads | The Ellington | Until 19 Jan | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

There is a magical sisterhood happening on stage.

On the opening night, we were charmed by the vocal magic of Cougar Morrison, Leah Guelfi and Jessie Gordon. Celebrating and elevating many of the foremothers of jazz, including the music of Judy Garland, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Liza Minnelli and many more pre-eminent women of music.

Brassy Broads is a dedication to women in music who have been inspirational to generations past, present and doubtlessly the future to follow in their footsteps.

The Perth Cabaret Collective is a rotating line-up of jazz singers and some of Perth’s best jazz musicians. The Collective has gained a brilliant reputation over the years and won numerous Fringe World Award for the Best WA Cabaret act.

Supporting the singers were nine of the best of Perth’s Jazz musicians, Alto Sax/Clarinet – Erin Royer, Tenor Sax – Gemma Farrell, Baritone Sax – Jess Herbert, Trumpet one – Matt Smith, Trumpet two – Ricki Malet, Trombone – Steve Bickley, Bass –Djuna Lee, Piano – Tim Voutas and on Drums – Alex Reid.

The energy of the band was powerful, energetic and elevating; inspiring toe-tapping happiness.

Cougar reminds me of a famous well respected Sydney Drag Queen, of similar build and look, svelte and sultry, with a self-deprecating wit; talented and humble. Cougar doesn’t lip-sync, Cougar can sing and sing extraordinarily well; the real deal. Someone to watch out for and follow, if you like your jazz a bit queer and full of stylish lavish drag.

Jessie Gordon’s sweet smooth clean and powerful vocals are divine to the ear, a sensibility attuned to the jazz aficionados and the new lovers of jazz music.

Leah Guelfi’s powerful yet smooth sultry voice allows the audience to move between exceptional renditions of Ella Fitzgerald classics to Dianah Washington.

The three work the stage and create magic for the audience, musical alchemy; there is a beautiful sisterhood happening between the three.

The show is having a limited season during the fringe with only two more nights on the 18th and 19th of January. Hopefully, this will be extended in the same venue or another jazzy dive bar.

The Ellington Jazz Club is hosting several shows on the same nights, you might want to purchase numerous tickets for several shows if you feel inclined to spend time with friends and quaff the night away to many of Perth’s finest musical talents in Perth’s speakeasy-style late-night live music Jazz Club.

See Perth Cabaret Collective: Brassy Broads at Fringe World until 19th January.

