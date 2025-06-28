US Supreme Court rules schools must allow parents an opt-out option on books with LGBT characters

The US Supreme Court has made a preliminary ruling on a case that called for schools to ensure parents have an opt-out option on any content that conflicts with their religious beliefs.

The ruling will mean that schools must inform parents if content being used in classes may include materials that don’t align with their religious beliefs. It will include books that include LGBTIQA+ characters to science classes that speak about the theory of evolution.

The court’s majority said the parents who brought the case are entitled to a preliminary injunction while it proceeds. The nine justices on the court ruled along ideological lines in a 6-3 decision.

The judgement was in relation to a case from a group of parents who said a curriculum adopted in 2022 by the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland for elementary age children violated their religious rights.

Writing in the majority decision Justice Samuel Alito said the decision to not allow parents to opt out from specific content “places an unconstitutional burden on the parents’ rights to the free exercise of their religion.”

Writing in the dissenting argument Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision would create chaos in schools across America.

“Given the great diversity of religious beliefs in this country, countless interactions that occur every day in public schools might expose children to messages that conflict with a parents’ beliefs,” she said.

In 2023 the School Board had removed the option for parents to withdraw their children from classes because they feared it would cause stigma and discrimination amongst the student body.