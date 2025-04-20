RIP Youth teams up with Beks and Brandi Glanville for ‘Remedy’

RIP Youth has an impressive track record as a writer and producer, and now he’s team up with pop queen Beks and Brandi Glanville, one of the U.S.A’s most talked about Housewives.

The result is the uplifting track Remedy that’s just been released.

“Remedy is a feel-good song about meeting someone who comes into your life, typically at the beginning of a relationship and feels like a cure all, and the answer to all your problems in life. This is going to be the one that’s going to complete your picture. It’s addictive and it’s hot!” RIP Youth said of the tune.

RIP Youth is the moniker for James Maas who has previously written hits for CXLOE, JOJO and Bryan McFadden.

He’s previous made his mark on the dance charts with Your Love which saw him collaborate with Bombs Away and Reigan. While his follow up It’s A Vibe also got a lot of love.

Brandio Glanville, RIP Youth and Beks.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville shared her excitement about recording with RIP Youth and Beks.

“Being back in the studio was so much fun, to have such talented collaborating partners Beks and RIP Youth guiding me through and supporting me for this song made me feel safe and more excited about the future than I have in years.” she said.

Beks was very enthused about the collaboration too.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening. I used to watch Real Housewives with my mum and my sister — and now I’m here with an actual Real Housewife, Brandi!

“The video’s directed by Brad Hammer, who works with my icons on RuPaul. When I heard Brandi’s vocals on Remedy, I couldn’t stop smiling. It was amazing to see her find her voice in the studio. This song is fun, it’s camp, it’s a remedy.” Beks said.