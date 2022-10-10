Robbie Williams adds second Perth show as tour dates sell out

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Due to overwhelming demand promoters have announced a second and final Robbie Williams, ‘A Day on the Green’ concert at Swan Valley’s Nikola Estate on Thursday 30 November 2023.

Tickets to Williams’ ‘A Day on the Green’ Victorian show, and first Queensland and West Australian shows, were snapped up swiftly after tickets went on sale.

Tickets for the new show at Nikola Estate go on sale Friday 14 October at 10.00am local time from Ticketmaster, with the ‘A Day on the Green’, AAMI and Mellen members’ pre-sale beginning Wednesday 12 October at 10.00am local time.

The tour follows Williams highly acclaimed performance at the AFL Grand Final where he provided the pre-match entertainment ripping through his hit songs, as well as taking on the Aussie classic You’re the Voice.

Since leaving boyband Take That and launching his solo career Williams has sold more than 85 million albums, with 14 UK number one albums, the most for any solo artist, and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.

His hits included Angles, Better Man, Kids, Come Undone, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Supreme, and many more.

He’s just released a new album XXV which celebrates his 25 years as a solo artist. The album sees many of his iconic hits recorded with a symphony orchestra.

OIP Staff, Images: Cameron Spencer AFL Photos

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.