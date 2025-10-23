Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

A scroll down your timeline on social media channels is likely to show stories about Australian icon and TV host Robert Irwin, but lately many of the stories appearing have been completely false.

OUTinPerth came across a story citing that Irwin had recently claimed he was okay with gay and lesbian people, just as long as they did not act “woke”. The in-depth article contained quotes attributed to Irwin and also a reaction from GLAAD Australia.

And that was a clear sign the interview was completely fake, as there is no such organsiation. GLAAD is a US based group, as where is Australia commentary is more likely to come from Equality Australia or Just.Equal.

It’s just one of a series of completely fake stories targetting the TV personality who is currently flying high on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, and set to host another round of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia in the new year.

Another story claimed that Irwin had boycotted the Pride round of Dancing With The Stars, again the story was filled with fake quotes.

Another series of reports claims Irwin refused to wear a Pride pin on the show. While others claim he refused to wear a Pride pin at a Sydney gala. That story triggered Australia Associated Press to put out a fact check post debunking the claim.

Experts have noted that the Irwin family are regularly targeted by A.I generated news reports that are designed to drive clicks to external websites, which can be filled with ads, scams and viruses.

Under each post the comments are filled with comments praising Irwin for his anti-LGBT stance, except none of it is true. In reality Robert Irwin has publicly shared his status as an LGBTIQA+ ally and his support for the queer communities.

Another report claims that Irwin is suing US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth after the two had a blow up on a live TV appearance. As far as we know the two have never met, and if such an interaction had ever occurred the footage would have been playing on every news report.

The Hegseth story has many variations though, you can also find the same story with Irwin swapped out for Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen and even Phil Collins.

And no, Robert Irwin has now given harsh advice to US politician Jasmine Crockett, he’s not having a public beef with Ivanka Trump and suggestions he’ll be the half time entertainment at the Superbowl, replacing rapper Bad Bunny, as also not true. ..and we didn’t make any of those claims up, they’re all online.

Robert Irwin recently got attention when he ripped his shirt off during a dance performance.

Irwin is not alone in being targeted via fake news created largely by Artificial Intelligence. Country singer Dolly Parton recently made a video dismissing images that depicted fellow country star Reba McEntire holding vigil at her death bed.

“I’m not dying, did you see that A.I. picture of Reba and me, Ooh Lordy!” Parton said. “They had Reba at my death bed and we both looked like we need to be buried.”

Parton added that if she was on her way out she’s sure McEntire would come visit her, but would probably not be at her bedside in her final days.

“If I was really dying I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed, she might come visit me earlier.” the singer said with a laugh.

McEntire also had to call out fake images that depicted her holding up a sonograph that allegedly showed she was expecting a baby. The Queen of Country noted there was no truth to stories that at the age of 70 she expecting.

Brigitte Bardot has confirmed she’s alive and well after online reports suggested she’d passed away. “I don’t know who the idiot who started this ‘fake news’ about my disappearance but know that I am doing well and I have no plan on taking my bow. A word to the wise.” Bardot said yesterday.