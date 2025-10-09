Dolly Parton’s message to fans: “I ain’t dead yet”

Dolly Parton has quashed speculation she’s on her death bed posting a video to social media to reassure fans she’s quite okay.

Speculation about the singer’s health had grown since she postponed her Las Vegas residency until next year, and was spurred on when he sister Frieda posted a social media post asking for people to pray for the country music star.

- Advertisement -

Now Parton has quelled the rumours with a new video where she reassures fans she’s just taking care of a few medical issues that she’d been putting off. She explains that her husband Carl Dean had been ill for some time prior to his passing earlier this year and during that time she’d neglected her own health.

In the clip Parton appears in a television studio in front of a green screen background where she explains she’s filming some commercials for the Grand Old Opry.

“Lately everyone thinks I’m sicker than I am, do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here.” Parton declared.

Parton said she appreciated that people were really concerned about her health but reassured everyone she’d be back to full strength in no time.

‘I appreciate your prayers, I’m a person of faith, I can always use the prayers.” she said.

She also took a stab at fake news reports that suggested she was close to death, including some that used A.I. generated images of fellow country music star Reba McEntyre holding vigil at her bedside.

“I’m not dying, did you see that A.I. picture of Reba and me, Ooh Lordy!” Parton said. “They had Reba at my death bed and we both looked like we need to be buried.”

Parton added that if she was on her way out she’s sure McEntire would come visit her, but would probably not be at her bedside in her final days.

“If I was really dying I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed, she might come visit me earlier.” the singer said with a laugh.

Parton said she’d had to cancel some engagements so she could stay close to her home in Nashville and the hospital where she’s getting some minor treatments. But as she titled her social media post “I ain’t dead yet.”