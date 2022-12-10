RTRFM’s ‘On The Rise’ returns to showcase the next big things

RTRFM, the home of local music, has handpicked a collection of the city’s most exciting young bands for On The Rise, Saturday 7 January at The Rosemount Hotel and 459 Bar.

This event features newly-formed bands as well as acts honing their first EPs, offering them the opportunity to broaden their audience and gain live experience at a RTRFM promoted and run event.

On The Rise is the station’s nod to those bands who will eventually grace the In The Pines, WAM and Perth Festival stages in coming years.

On The Rise also saved two spaces on the line-up for emerging artists who applied directly to RTRFM.

More than 50 bands put their hand up to be selected, with All Day Breakfast Club (above) and Lakefield Temple (below) getting the nod to be added to the lineup. They join a stellar selection picked by RTRFM’s Event Manager, Breakfast Presenter and Music Director.

Catch electro wonder Hey Hannah (pictured top), the neo soul magic of Purple Sister (below), the otherworldly indie of Mongeeya and the folktronica sounds of No Charisma (Solo).

Plus, don’t miss the power punk of Safer Than Milk, the out-of-this-world afrobeat of TAB Family and the straight jazz funk of Ten Speed (below).

Tickets available now via Oztix.com.au or RTRFM.com.au.

