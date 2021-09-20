RuPaul sets Emmy Award record with eleventh statue

RuPaul has become the most Emmy-awarded Black person in history, taking home his eleventh statue at the television industry’s biggest celebration in Los Angeles.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was the winner of the Outstanding Competition Program category beating the US versions of The Masked Singer, Nailed It, Top Chef and The Voice.

“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight.

“All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world.

“They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today.

“This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you, we are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!” the drag superstar said.

The Crown was the big winner of the night, it was nominated for eleven times and took home seven wins. Olivia Coleman was awarded for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, while Josh O’Connor picked up an award for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the series.

While Coleman and O’Connor were recognised for their leading roles, Tobias Menzies won the supporting actor gong for his portrayal of Prince Phillip, and Gillian Anderson was awarded for her transformation to become British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the show’s most recent series. The Crown was also named Best Drama.

Ewan McGregor was recognised for his portrayal of gay fashion designer Halston, picking up the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie trophy.

Comedy program Ted Lasso was also a multiple award winner picking up four awards from it’s thirteen nominations. It was named Best Comedy series, while Jason Sudeikis was named Outstanding Lead Actor in as Comedy Series.

Jean Smart received a standing ovation when she won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Smart was awarded for her lead role in the comedy Hacks, where she plays ageing comedian Deborah Vance.

Smart was also nominated for her supporting role in the crime drama Mare of Easttown, but lost out to costar Julianne Nicholson. Kate Winslet won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie for her highly praised lead role in the series, while the Outstanding Supporting Actor award went to Evan Peters.

OIP Staff

