STYLEAID is back and ready to raise funds for WAAC

Perth’s most iconic fashion fundraiser is back. After a seven-year hiatus, STYLEAID returns in 2025 to celebrate WAAC’s 40th anniversary and usher in a bold new era of fashion, fundraising, and advocacy.



On Friday, 15 August 2025, STYLEAID PHOENIX will reclaim the runway at the Crown Ballroom, reviving the glamour and energy that made it one of the most beloved events on WA’s social calendar.



Over two decades, STYLEAID not only launched the careers of models such as Gemma Ward, Emma Booth, Tom Foss, and Tom Bull, but also raised more than $2 million for WAAC (formerly the West Australian AIDS Council), supporting critical HIV and LGBTIQA+ health services across the state.

2025 heralds a new chapter for STYLEAID and WAAC. First held in 1997, STYLEAID was WAAC’s flagship fundraising event, created to raise awareness and support for people living with HIV/AIDS.



Over time, the event became a vital platform for broader public education around blood-borne viruses and community inclusion. As WAAC’s work has expanded—particularly in support of LGBTIQA+ youth through programs like the Freedom Project, STYLEAID is also evolving to meet the moment.



Mark Reid, Creative Director of STYLEAID and Deputy Chair of WAAC, said, STYLEAID has always

been about bringing people together to make a difference.



“We’re thrilled to bring it back in 2025 with a sophisticated, immersive experience that not only celebrates fashion but shines a light on WAAC’s mission to challenge health inequities in our community,” Reid said.

STYLEAID 2013 Photographed by Graeme Watson.

WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich added, WAAC has spent 40 years making a difference in the lives of people living with HIV and young LGBTIQA+ people.



“Events like STYLEAID help us do more—reaching new audiences, raising vital funds, and continuing to advocate for those who need it most,” Dr Vujcich said.

Claire Ridley, Senior Marketing Manager at Claremont Quarter said, as a proud presenting partner, Claremont Quarter is honoured to support the return of STYLEAID. As Perth’s premium fashion and lifestyle destination, the centre remains committed to uplifting the local creative community and championing emerging talent.



“STYLEAID is a perfect example of how fashion can bring people together for a greater cause. It embodies everything we value at Claremont Quarter: creativity, inclusivity, and a strong sense of community. We’re proud to support this event which not only celebrates fashion but drives meaningful change.



“Supporting WAAC and their incredible work is a privilege and we’re equally proud to see our retailers like Elko Collective and SABA, shine on such an iconic stage, where fashion meets purpose,” Ridley added.

Backstage at STYLEAID 2014 Photographed by Graeme Watson

Embracing the theme of Phoenix, STYLEAID 2025 is a celebration of renewal, resilience and transformation. Just as the mythical phoenix rises anew from the ashes, the event marks a powerful rebirth—honouring the legacy of STYLEAID while setting the stage for a brighter, more inclusive future.



STYLEAID 2025 promises an unforgettable night of fashion, fine dining, and entertainment. The professionally choreographed runway will feature top WA fashion designers, styled by Sarina Menzies of Alteva, with staging and lighting by Lux Events. Models from Vivien’s and Chadwick Models will bring the collections to life, supported by teams from Maurice Meade, MAC Cosmetics, and more than one hundred backstage creatives and volunteers.

STYLEAID 2013 Photographed by Graeme Watson.

Join the Movement. Be part of Perth’s most anticipated fashion event of 2025 and support the vital work of WAAC. STYLEAID is more than a party, it’s a platform for progress.



Tickets are now on sale at styleaid.com.au

