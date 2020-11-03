‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ season 2 coming to Stan early 2021



After production disruptions due to COVID-19, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finally has some news about the smash-hit reality spinoff’s second season.

Season 2 will be coming to our screen in early 2021, with returning judges Graham Norton, Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and RuPaul.

The team have been very tight lipped about what to expect from this season, but they promise extra special guest judges and twelve incredible UK drag talents.

The season 2 queens will certainly have some big shoes to fill after UK’s debut season, which launched Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chips, Divina De Campo and the inaugural winner, The Vivienne, into the spotlight.

The top five of season 1 were due to tour Australia with inthedark Events earlier this year, but for obvious reasons the live shows had to be pushed back to 2021.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming to Stan in early 2021.

