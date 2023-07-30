S Club pay tribute to Paul Cattermole in new song ‘These Are The Days’

S Club have shared a new tune and video that pays tribute to their bandmate Paul Cattermole who passed away earlier this year.

The new clip sees the remaining members of the band looking through a photo album of their heydays and kicks off a montage of their old video clips and behind the scenes footage.

Paul Cattermole died unexpectedly in April aged just 46. It was later revealed he’d suffered heart failure.

The band had been scheduled to set off on a tour celebrating their 25th anniversary. Following Cattermole’s death, the remaining band members vowed to continue on, but Hannah Spearitt who had been in a relationship with Cattermole from 2001 until 2006 opted to step away from the group.

The new song is the band’s first recording in over 20 years. It was written by Simon Ellis the British songwriter behind many of their biggest hits, alongside his wife Joanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel. In an interview on British TV band member Jo O’Meara said the song had been written for the band 20 years ago, but they never recorded it.

The song was recorded in a different form by Now United, another band managed by Simon Fuller, the empresario behind S Club. To rework the song as a tribute to Cattermole Cathy Dennis was brought in to refresh the tune. Dennis, who had her own spectacular pop career in the 90s, has written some huge hits including Kylie’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Britney Spear’s Toxic, and Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl.

Take a look back at S Club’s journey.

