Safety is about trust: Older LGBTI voices heard at ministerial roundtable

GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) brought the voices of older LGBTI Western Australians to the Government this week, convening a ministerial roundtable in response to growing concerns about hate and discrimination in the community.

Attorney General Hon. Dr Tony Buti MLA, Minister for Seniors and Ageing Hon. Simone McGurk MLA and Minister for Police Hon. Reece Whitby MLA joined community representatives to hear firsthand how lived experience shapes what safety means for older LGBTI people.

- Advertisement -

The roundtable followed a request from GRAI prompted by recent incidents, including the alleged distribution of homophobic flyers in Perth and the repeated placement of anti-trans stickers in public places. Representatives from GRAI, Just Equal and OUTinPerth attended alongside older community members, sharing lived experience and highlighting the unique ways in which concerns about safety are experienced later in life.

Representatives from the LGBTIQA+ communites meet state ministers.

Ministers received a statement from Perth community advocate Greg Helleren, who was targeted in the recent homophobic flyer campaign, and heard from older trans woman Viv, who spoke about the impact ongoing transphobia has had on her sense of safety and trust.

GRAI Chair David Gibson said the organisation came to the meeting knowing government understood the issues, but wanted to share why they matter so deeply to older LGBTI people.

“There are no simple solutions to community safety, but when ministers hear directly from people like Greg and Viv and listen to the experiences of older people across Western Australia, that’s how trust is built,” Gibson said.

Participants discussed the cumulative impact that discrimination, abuse and hate incidents have on older LGBTI people, many of whom lived through periods when their identities were criminalised or pathologised and when institutions that should have offered protection often failed to do so.

Many around the table reflected that safety means more than protection from violence. It is also about trust in the institutions that are there to protect and support people throughout their lives.

Discussions covered policing and trust, elder abuse, access to health and aged care and the importance of recognising chosen family in guardianship. Concerns were also raised about conversion practices in palliative settings, barriers to voluntary assisted dying in faith-based aged care facilities and the need for legislative reform to strengthen protections for all LGBTIQA+ Western Australians.

The absence of hate crime and anti-vilification laws in Western Australia was highlighted along with concerns that existing laws do not adequately recognise or respond to prejudice-motivated conduct such as the recent homophobic flyer campaign.

In his statement, Mr Helleren described the profound impact the flyer campaign had on his sense of safety and expressed concern that the offences used to charge the alleged offender did not adequately recognise the hate-motivated nature of the conduct. He noted that, in the absence of dedicated hate crime and anti-vilification laws in Western Australia, police were forced to rely on alternative offences rather than a legislative framework that explicitly recognises prejudice-based harm.

Gibson said Greg’s experience highlighted a broader concern shared around the table.

“Older LGBTI people should not have to rely on legal workarounds to see prejudice recognised for what it is,” he said.

GRAI highlighted that older LGBTI people often experience safety differently compared to both their heterosexual peers and younger members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“History matters. Older LGBTI people carry experiences of discrimination, rejection and invisibility that shape how they experience safety today. The same incident can have a very different impact because of what many people have already lived through,” he said.

Participants also had a frank discussion about the pace of legislative reform, noting that reviews and commitments to modernise Western Australia’s anti-discrimination laws have been under consideration for almost a decade. GRAI emphasised that older LGBTI people have waited long enough for these reforms.

Gibson said the meeting demonstrated the practical impact of the State Government’s whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and acknowledged the genuine engagement shown by all three ministers.

“What gave me hope today was seeing three ministers around the table listening to lived experience and genuinely engaging with these issues. GRAI is grateful to the Attorney General, Minister McGurk and Minister Whitby for making the time to listen and for recognising the importance of these conversations.”

“We know government understands the problems. What older LGBTI people need now is action. For almost a decade, reports and commitments have pointed to the need for reform, and older LGBTI people have waited long enough.”

“We welcomed the Attorney General’s advice that reforms to Western Australia’s anti-discrimination laws will be introduced this year. Real change requires both legislative reform and cultural change.”

Gibson said practical measures, including ensuring older LGBTI people are visible in government advertising and strengthening trust between communities and government institutions, would help create a safer and more inclusive Western Australia.

“After a lifetime of contributing to our communities and helping build the Western Australia we know today, older LGBTI people should never have to choose between being visible and feeling safe. They deserve nothing less than to age with dignity, live in safety and know that they belong in the communities they helped create.” he said.

Following the meeting the Attorney-General posted to his social media channels describing the meeting as a useful discussion.

“The Ministers for Police, Aged Care and Seniors and I had a really useful roundtable discussion with GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc).

“Thank you for sharing your insights with us. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a safe, inclusive and cohesive community for everyone.” Tony Buti said.

Source: Media Release from GRAI.