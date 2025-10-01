Sam Smith covers a classic tune and announces San Francisco residency

Singer Sam Smith has shared a cover of Aint No Sunshine filmed in San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre. Smith has also announced that they’ll be taking up a residency at the theatre.

The 1971 Bill Withers tune has become a staple for soul singers around the globe. In Australia it was a huge hit for Rockmelons and Deni Hines, but its also been recorded by Michael Jackson, Des’ree, Eva Cassidy, Lighthouse Family, Aaron Neville, Kenny Rogers, Eva Cassidy and Tom Jones.

The iconic Castro Theatre, located in the the heart of San Francisco’s LGBTIQA+ district, has been closed for major renovations for the last two years, but it will reopen in February with Smith signing up for an 8-night residency.

To Be Free: San Francisco will see the singer performing from 10th – 21st February 2026. It will follow on from his Brooklyn residency which is taking place this month.

Since first coming to attention through his collaborations with Disclosure in 2012, Smith has put out four albums of solo material.

Their debut album In the Lonely Hour was released in 2014, and follow ups have included The Thrill Of It All in 2017, and Love Goes in 2020. Their most recent album was 2023’s Gloria. Earlier this year they shared the singles Love Is a Stillness and To Be Free.