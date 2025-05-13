Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall sign on for ‘Burning Rainbow Farm’

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice, Thuderbolts) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, Prime Target) have signed on to star in a new feature film from Australian director Justin Kurzel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors will play lovers Tom Crosslin and Roland ‘Rollie’ Rohm. The project will be presented to potential investors at next week’s Cannes Film Festival.

The true life story is about a gay couple from rural Michigan who build a peaceful pot-friendly utopia called Rainbow Farm. When the pair run afoul of local authorities their young son is taken from then, and a stand off with the police and FBI ensues.

Tommy Murphy, who wrote the screenplay for Australian gay drama Holding the Man, has written the script, based on a book by Dean Kuipers.

“Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us’,” director Kurzel said in a statement. “I’m excited to create this loveable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”

Kurzel is one of Australia’s most successful directors. His films include Snowtown, Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed, The True Story of the Kelly Gang, Nitram, and The Order.

His most recent work is the television adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize winning novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Kurzel is married to Australian actress Essie Davis.

Sebastian Stan has been attached to star in the film since 2017, and it was previously being developed by director Lenny Abrahamson.