Sesame Street introduce gay couple and their daughter

Iconic children’s television show Sesame Street has introduced a rainbow family to their cast of characters.

Actor Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on the street, posted the news to his social media.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” Muraoka said, “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.”

If you haven’t tuned in the goings-on of Sesame Street recently, Alan looks after Mr. Hooper’s store, and is one of the humans on the street alongside Chris, Nina and Charlie. Longstanding cast members Bob, Susan, Gordon, Luis, Maria and Gina have all retired in recent years but still pop up for special occasions.

The new characters first appear in an episode titled Family Day for which Muraoka stepped behind the camera and took up directing duties. While Nina’s family attends, Big Bird is worried that his Grandma won’t be able to make it to the festivities.

