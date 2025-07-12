Get ready for The Big Backyard Quiz!

Narelda Jacobs and Steven Oliver have teamed up for a new show that makes its debut on SBS and NITV tonight. The Big Backyard Quiz is a new celebrity game show that was filmed right here in Perth.

The show is a quiz on Australian history and culture but from a very different perspective, and it’s all set in a backyard barbeque with a live audience. The first series will have 10 episodes which will air weekly.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Steven Oliver caught up with OUTinPerth to chat about his experience of co-hosting the show.

“It was great, heaps of fun.” Oliver said of filming the series. “I don’t know if it’ll make it to air, but I got to call Rove McManus a slut.” he adds.

Whether Oliver giving some shade to the popular TV host makes it to air or is left on the cutting room floor remains to be seen, but it’s a good indication of the free flowing banter that goes on between the hosts and celebrity contestants, there a surprisingly open level of discussion about sexuality, race and politics in the back-and-forth between the participants.

“Narelda and I are cohosts, but she’s the more serious part asking the questions while I chuck in banter on the side. She’s like Daryl Summers and I’m Denise Drysdale on Hey Hey It’s Saturday.” Oliver said.

When we suggest Tony Barber and Alyce Platt Sale of the Century would be a more quizzical comparison, Oliver quips back, “Yes, I’m Alyce Black.”

The comedian said he himself is a quiz lover.

“I’ve always been a quiz lover, and especially word play and stuff like that. It wasn’t my dream to be a quiz host but it’s happened twice now with Faboriginals and now the big Backyard Quiz.”

Oliver said he was thrilled that the show was filmed in Perth recalling his youth as a member of a training program at Black Swan State Theatre Company, and as a student at the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Oliver says across the 10 episodes there’s a range of amazing guests, but pushed to nominate his favourites he picks Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn.

“I adored him. He’s just fabulous.” Oliver said, noting that he also loved Ernie Dingo, Shari Sebbens and Meyne Wyatt’s contributions.

The first episode that airs tonight features actor Shari Sebbens, comedian Rhys Nicholson and comedian and actor Nina Oyama on one team, while playwright and actor Meyne Wyatt, Comedians Emma Holland, and Matt Okine making up the other team.

Tune in at 7:30pm on SBS and NITV to take part in all the fun, and then catch up later on SBS OnDemand.