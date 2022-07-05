Singer Macy Gray says women need to have boobs and a vagina

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Macy Gray have shared her thoughts on transgender women in an interview with Piers Morgan which will air on Australian television tonight.

Gray reportedly shares her view that transgender people should be respected, saying she backs transgender rights, but she’s against transgender people competing in sport.

The singer says she has no objection to using people’s pronouns, but she personally does not consider transgender women to be women.

“As a woman, just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” she said. “If you want me to call you a ‘her’, I will.

“Because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

Gray reportedly described a woman as being a “human being with boobs.”

“How about you start there? And a vagina,” she tells the Sky News host.

In the interview Gray speaks about how she feels that Harry Potter author J.K Rowling has been treated badly over her views on transgender women.

The singer first came to prominence in the late 1990’s with her song I Try, she alter had a successful collaboration with Fatboy Slim and went on to release several additional albums.

Macy Gray last performed in Perth in 2017 at a concert which saw hundreds of audience members demand refunds. On that occasion the singer was described as just playing a few tunes off her laptop and failing top meet audience expectations.

The interview will air on Sky News Australia on Piers Morgan Uncensored at 7pm WA time.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.