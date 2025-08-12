sombr announces debut album ‘I Barely Know Her’ ahead of Aus tour

Global alt-pop phenom sombr has announced details of his highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her.

Set for release on August 22, I Barely Know Her is the 20-year-old MTV VMA Best New Artist nominee’s first album, following an incredible year of momentous record-breaking charting success for a debut artist, and sold-out headline and arena tour dates around the world

​I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by sombr alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg, known for working with Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius, The Replacements, and Aimee Mann.

I Barely Know Her follows a string of hit singles released this year; back to friends and undressed continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, 12 to 12, his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring fellow pop star Addison Rae.





sombr will bring his dynamic live show to Australia and New Zealand in December. The headline show dates in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne sold out instantly upon presale and he’s also performing at Spilt Milk Festival in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra and Gold Coast.

sombr will be in Perth at Spilt Milk Festival on Sunday, 7 December. For more, head to sombrmusic.com

Image: Bryce Glenn



