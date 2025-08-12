Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

sombr announces debut album ‘I Barely Know Her’ ahead of Aus tour

Culture

Global alt-pop phenom sombr has announced details of his highly anticipated debut album, I Barely Know Her.

Set for release on August 22, I Barely Know Her is the 20-year-old MTV VMA Best New Artist nominee’s first album, following an incredible year of momentous record-breaking charting success for a debut artist, and sold-out headline and arena tour dates around the world

I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by sombr alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg, known for working with Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius, The Replacements, and Aimee Mann.

- Advertisement -

I Barely Know Her follows a string of hit singles released this year; back to friends and undressed continue to climb the Billboard 100 and Top 40 Radio, and more recently, 12 to 12, his biggest single debut to date, accompanied with an official music video directed by Gus Black and starring fellow pop star Addison Rae.



sombr will bring his dynamic live show to Australia and New Zealand in December. The headline show dates in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne sold out instantly upon presale and he’s also performing at Spilt Milk Festival in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra and Gold Coast.

sombr will be in Perth at Spilt Milk Festival on Sunday, 7 December. For more, head to sombrmusic.com

Image: Bryce Glenn

Latest

News

Indonesia: Police arrest three men for running gay themed Facebook page

0
The men face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.
News

Indigenous trailblazer Noel Tovey dies aged 90

0
His career spanned decades saw him find success as a dancer, actor, writer and director.
News

Health Minister Meredith Hammat says there is overwhelming community support for surrogacy bill

0
The bill has now been read in parliament but debate has been adjourned for another day.
Culture

Ethel Cain adds Australia and New Zealand on to her world tour

0
She'll play at show at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday 28th February.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Indonesia: Police arrest three men for running gay themed Facebook page

0
The men face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.
News

Indigenous trailblazer Noel Tovey dies aged 90

0
His career spanned decades saw him find success as a dancer, actor, writer and director.
News

Health Minister Meredith Hammat says there is overwhelming community support for surrogacy bill

0
The bill has now been read in parliament but debate has been adjourned for another day.
Culture

Ethel Cain adds Australia and New Zealand on to her world tour

0
She'll play at show at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday 28th February.
Culture

Eddie Izzard announces Australian tour

0
Izzard will be in Perth for a show at the Riverside Theatre on 10th December.

Indonesia: Police arrest three men for running gay themed Facebook page

OUTinPerth -
The men face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.
Read more

Indigenous trailblazer Noel Tovey dies aged 90

OUTinPerth -
His career spanned decades saw him find success as a dancer, actor, writer and director.
Read more

Health Minister Meredith Hammat says there is overwhelming community support for surrogacy bill

Graeme Watson -
The bill has now been read in parliament but debate has been adjourned for another day.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture