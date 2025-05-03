Speakers announced for WorldPride Human Rights Conference

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington DC later this year, and the first round of speakers for the festival’s global Human Rights Conference have been revealed.

The Conference features workshops, presentations and conversations surrounding issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

- Advertisement -

Speakers include activists including The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Church House-Diocese of Washington alongside Dr Lady Phyll, Richa Tripathi, Yasmin Benoit and all-around media star TS Madison.

Peppermint

Academic leaders will appear at the conference too, with Monash University Law Professor Paula Gerber and UCLA Williams Institute Economics Professor M V Lee Badgett taking to the lectern.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and advocates Courtney Act, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint and Mrs Kasha Davis will also appear, with representatives from major organisations such as GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and Human Rights Campaign offering their insights.

WorldPride Human Rights Conference will be held from 4 – 6 June 2025. For more information, head to worldpridedc.org