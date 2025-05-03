Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Speakers announced for WorldPride Human Rights Conference

News

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington DC later this year, and the first round of speakers for the festival’s global Human Rights Conference have been revealed.

The Conference features workshops, presentations and conversations surrounding issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities around the world.

- Advertisement -

Speakers include activists including The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Church House-Diocese of Washington alongside Dr Lady Phyll, Richa Tripathi, Yasmin Benoit and all-around media star TS Madison.

Peppermint

Academic leaders will appear at the conference too, with Monash University Law Professor Paula Gerber and UCLA Williams Institute Economics Professor M V Lee Badgett taking to the lectern.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and advocates Courtney Act, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint and Mrs Kasha Davis will also appear, with representatives from major organisations such as GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and Human Rights Campaign offering their insights.

WorldPride Human Rights Conference will be held from 4 – 6 June 2025. For more information, head to worldpridedc.org

Latest

News

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

0
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes...
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

0
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Culture

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

0
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
Culture

Doechii and Kendrick Lamar headline Spilt Milk Festival 2025

0
See the whole line up of artists playing the festival.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

0
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes...
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

0
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Culture

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

0
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
Culture

Doechii and Kendrick Lamar headline Spilt Milk Festival 2025

0
See the whole line up of artists playing the festival.
Culture

Mini-doco celebrates 25 years of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’

0
The latest episode of Vevo's Footnotes series is celebrating 25 years of an iconic Britney Spears video.

Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

Graeme Watson -
After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes and soon we'll find out which party will form the next Australian government. Labor's Anthony...
Read more

Bibliophile | ‘The Good Daughter’ sees Kumi Taguchi explore her heritage

OUTinPerth -
It is a fascinating memoir and journey of exploration.
Read more

Casey Donovan shows why she’s one Australia’s biggest talents in ‘Sister Act – The Musical’

Graeme Watson -
This musical is filled with soul and soul music.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture