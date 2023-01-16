Speculation grows that Madonna is about to announce a world tour

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Madonna’s debut album will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year and there’s growing speculation that the iconic singer will mount a World Tour.

Anticipation of a tour announcement went into overdrive today when the singer wiped all the images from her Instagram account, leaving it completely blank with her 17 million followers getting a message saying there were no posts yet.

Rumours are that Madonna will be working with Live Nation to stage a world tour focusing on her greatest hits. While the singer has toured the world many times, all her previous outings have been focused on her most recent release. With fourteen studio albums, heaps of stand-alone singles and a couple of soundtracks under her belt, she’s certainly got a lot of material to choose from.

Over the last year Madonna has reworked some of her earlier songs into new version working alongside up and coming artists. There have been new versions of Material Girl and Frozen, plus the singer has added some songs like Gambler to streaming services for the first time. Plus, she released Finally Enough Love, a compilation of 50 of her songs that have topped Billboard’s dance charts.

It was previously announced that all of the singer’s albums would be released to mark her 40th anniversary with fans hoping for special remixes and unreleased tunes to be included in the offering, but since the initial announcement there’s been no further news on the project.

So far Madonna has staged eleven major world tours during her career, but she’s only included Australia on her itinerary on two occasions. The Girlie Show in 1993 saw Madonna play shows in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Madonna returned to Australia 23 years later in early 2016 with the Rebel Heart Tour which only had dates on the east coast playing Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. On both occasions the singer’s Sydney shows have been filmed and released on DVD. Madonna has never been to Perth.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au