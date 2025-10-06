Sri Lanka’s President says there’s no plans to promote tourism to LGBTIQA+ people

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared his government will not promote the country as a destination for LGBTIQA+ people to visit.

The President’s declaration came after the Archbishop of the Catholic Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith voiced opposition to a plan he said he’d seen evidence of. Soon after Buddhist religious leaders echoed his concern.

Cardinal Ranjith says encouraging LGBTIQA+ tourism would influence the nation’s children and lead to “normalising” homosexual lifestyles.

The country’s President reportedly addressed the issue on Friday during a meeting with religious leaders, saying his government would not move forward with any plans.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka.

The President’s declaration follows a lengthy statement from the country’s tourism ministry that announced it had withdrawn a plan to promote the country as a location for LGBTIQA+ themed events, but stressed that the country is welcoming of LGBTQ people.

“The Ministry of Tourism wishes to address the recent public discourse surrounding the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau’s (SLTPB) communication regarding LGBTQ-themed events. We recognise the diversity of our society and affirm that every community—including the LGBTQ community—is a valued and respected part of it.

“Sri Lanka has long been a welcoming destination for travellers from all walks of life. Our tourism legacy is built on the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture, and the breathtaking beauty of our landscapes. We remain committed to promoting inclusivity, mutual respect, and hospitality for all visitors, regardless of background.

“The Government is committed to ensuring equality for every Sri Lankan citizen and foreign tourist, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sex, or sexual orientation, as enshrined in Article 12 of the Constitution and affirmed by the determinations of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. These principles guide our approach to tourism and public engagement, ensuring that Sri Lanka remains a destination that reflects dignity, fairness, and respect for all.

“However, the Government has not decided to run a specific tourism promotion campaign targeting LGBTQ+ foreign tourists. While such proposals—among others—have been presented for consideration, they are part of broader discussions aimed at reinforcing Sri Lanka’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for all travellers. Any future initiatives will be carefully evaluated within the framework of national tourism priorities and social harmony.

“Sri Lanka is a country that respects all genders and communities, along with their individual identities. This respect, however, should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement or promotion of any particular sexual behaviours or activities. Our intention is to create space for individuals—should they choose—to engage with globally recognized institutions and platforms where they can express their perspectives freely and safely.

“As a civilized society, it is essential that we approach such matters with maturity and understanding. No citizen or visitor should be judged or measured based on their gender identity or orientation. Our strength as a nation lies in our ability to uphold dignity, fairness, and mutual respect for all.” the statement read.

Growing pressure on Sri Lanka to remove laws against homosexuality

The debate over acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people comes as there is growing pressure on the government to remove the laws that make homosexual sex illegal in the former British colony.

While same sex sexual activity is still illegal in the country Sri Lanka has a vibrant local queer community, and annual Pride celebrations. Local organisation Equal Ground campaigns for a change to the laws.

Executive Director Rosanna Flamer-Caldera spoke to Luke Smith from GiveOut in July, their conversation published at Alliance magazine. She highlighted that her organisation spends a lot of time educating both police and the local community that to be charged people have to be caught having sex, and police cannot detain people simply for being gay.

While Sri Lanka rules out promoting their country to LGBTIQA+ communities, India steams ahead

While the island nation of Sri Lanka rules out specific campaigns to attract LGBTQA+ people, it’s larger neighbour to the north is ready to take the tourist dollars.

India, which decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 following a ruling from the country’s Supreme Court, is quickly establishing itself as a destination of choice for LGBTIQA+ tourists.

Writing in the Daily Mirror today K.K.S. Perera outlines the burgeoning local industry. Alongside the deciminalisation of homosexuality, the government also passed in legislation in 2019 that recognised people who are transgender. While moves to achieve marriage equality have stalled, the door to promoting the country as a travel destination for LGBTIQA+ people are opening.