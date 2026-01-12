Stream the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Stan this February

Awards season lovers rejoice! The biggest night in music will be available to stream live in Australia this February.

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the US on Stan on Monday, 2 February.

Leading the pack for most nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar, with a massive nine nods for his album GMX.

Lamar is closely followed by producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, as well as Lady Gaga, who each have seven. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter and audio engineer Serban Ghenea are close behind with six a piece.

Celebrating the best songs of 2025, nominees for Record of the Year include Lady Gaga (Abracadabra), Doechii (Anxiety), ROSE and Bruno Mars (APT), Bad Bunny (DtMF), Kendrick Lamar and SZA (luther), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild), Chappell Roan (The Subway) and Billie Eilish (WILDFLOWER).

And of course, the big one – Album of the Year. Facing off will be Bad Bunny, Justin Beiber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, Clipse and Tyler, The Creator.

Catch all the talent and glamour of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Monday, 2 February on Stan.