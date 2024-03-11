Stuart Aubrey and Dannielle Laidley share their stories on ‘Yours Queerly’

Former AFL Coach Danielle Laidley and WA politician Stuart Aubrey are two of the people sharing their stories on Yours Queerly, a new podcast series from respected ABC broadcaster Fran Kelly.

Yours Queerly explores the profound impact individuals can have on one another within the LGBTQI+ experience with well known Australians sharing their friendship stories, with some unexpected surprises.

Kelly explains that the series is about ‘chosen family’ and the people who inspired, stood by and inspired LGBTIQA+ people.

In the six-episode series Journalist Narelda Jacobs and Ru Paul’s Drag Race Star Kween Kong share their journey from mutual admiration from afar to a deep dive into the realms of drag, family, identity and faith.

Matilda’s players Katrina Gorry and Michelle Heyman show that friendship extends way beyond professional football, while Comedian Josh Thomas and Courtney Smith discuss love, fame and friendship.

There’s also a chat with Ita Buttrose and Bill Bowtell who encountered each other during the HIV/AIDS epidemic and became allies as well as friends, while Courtney Act and LGBTQIA+ advocate Alexander Leon share how their friendship was sparked by a chance meeting in London.

Danielle Laidley and Stuart Aubrey’s episode show courage in their camaraderie within the masculine worlds of footy and politics. Laidley and Aubrey have a lot in common, both harboured a secret. Danielle, a former footy champ, kept her gender dysphoria under wraps during her playing days. Stuart, who spent his twenties as a FIFO worker in the mines, kept his gay identity a secret.

The in depth conversation in each episode explores each person’s journey and the friendships they’ve formed a long the way. The WA MP explains that he actually had no idea about Laidley’s impressive career in the AFL, and they actually met through Laidley’s partner Donna.

Laidley says that she proud of her AFL career as a player and coach, but she also enjoys friendships with people like Stuart, who have only ever known her after she transitioned gender. Laidley describes the friendship between them and Donna as being like The Three Musketeers.

Listen to the episode with Aubrey and Laidley, and all the other episodes in the series at the ABC and on all podcast platforms.

OIP Staff, image Danielle Laidley, Stuart Aubrey and Donna Leckie.

