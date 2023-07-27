Swap meet for drag, burlesque and performance artists returns

Get yourself a fabulous old new look at this weekend’s swap meet for people who love to shine in the spotlight.

Drag Factory hostess Fay Rocious is once again bringing together local performers to swap, share and sell their pre-loved costumes and accessories with a swap meet at The Court.

Doors will be open to the public from 2pm til 4pm, while sellers will be able to set up their space from 1:30pm.

Cash is preferred for anyone looking to pick up something on the day, and food and drink will be available from the bar.

The swap meet will be held at The Court this Sunday 30 July. For more information, head to Facebook.

