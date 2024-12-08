Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocks back proposal to ban police

Multiple motions that called for police to be banned from participating in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras or restricted to marching in plain clothes have failed at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

One motion came from the board of Mardi Gras itself who suggested that the New South Wales Police would not be able to march in the parade “until such time as they demonstrate a commitment to improving relationships with LGBTQIA+ communities.”

The motion was reportedly unsuccessful with 459 votes for, 493 against, and 26 abstentions.

Another motion put forward by community group Pride in Protest was also unsuccessful. It called for the NSW Police to be banned completely from the parade. While Rainbow Labor proposed supporting the police being in the parade for the next five years – it was also unsuccessful.

Calls to limit police involvement in the parade have been growing in recent years, fueled by the police’s historic bashing of the original marchers in 1978 and the growing revelations about police involvement in gay bashings in the 1970s and 1980s.

In recent years a special judicial inquiry has revealed to the community how police failed to properly investigate a significant number of gay hate crimes including several murders.

This year police marched in the parade in branded polo shirts rather than their uniforms. Days before the parade serving police officer Beau Lammar-Condon allegedly murdered television presenter Jesse Baird and his partner QANTAS team member Luke Davies. It is alleged that the officer used his police issued weapon to commit the crime.

In recent months an ABC investigation suggested that there was considerable homophobic bullying with the NSW Police Force.

New South Wales Police have said they welcome the outcome of the meeting.

“The NSW Police Force has been marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras since 1998 and for the LGBTQIA+ staff and allies within the NSW Police Force as well as their friends and family, this remains an important and significant annual event,” the police said in a statement.

Local MP Alex Greenwich also welcomed the decision saying it was good for inclusivity.

“There is no denying the police have more work to do to improve on their brutal past towards the LGBTQ community,” Mr Greenwich said.

“But I’m confident they are working hard on this and are focused on improving LGBTQ+ safety.

“This is a good outcome in the journey of improving the Police and LGBTQ community relationship.” Greenwich said.