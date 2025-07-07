Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Have a go with Emerald City Kickball this weekend

Community

The fabulous folks at Emerald City Kickball Perth are inviting the community to come along and have a go this weekend.

To kick off their eighth season, the local LGBTQIA+ team are hosting their first Give-A-Go (GAG) Day for people of all skills levels to brush up on their skills and cover basic gameplay.

The day will cover skill-building drills, as well as rules and refereeing, following by a casual scratch match to test what you’ve learned.

Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, water, and clothes you can move around in! Attendees are also encouraged to bring a picnic along, or some curious pals to join in the fun.

After the match, the club will be heading across the road for some drinks and snacks at The Brisbane Hotel. That’s all the incentive we need to give it a go!

Head down to Emerald City Kickball’s GAG Day at Birdwood Square this Sunday, 13 July. For more, head to Facebook.

Community

STYLEAID is back and ready to raise funds for WAAC

0
After a seven-year hiatus, STYLEAID returns in 2025 to celebrate WAAC’s 40th anniversary.
History

On This Gay Day | Sexuality researcher Havelock Ellis died in 1939

0
Henry Havelock Ellis co-wrote the first medical text book in English that explored homosexuality.
News

United Nations opts to keep LGBT human rights expert

0
The decision commits to another three years of reporting from the independent expert.
Culture

Head to The Blue Room to see new play ‘Bruised’

0
It's the latest creation from local playwright Vivienne Glance.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

