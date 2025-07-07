Have a go with Emerald City Kickball this weekend

The fabulous folks at Emerald City Kickball Perth are inviting the community to come along and have a go this weekend.

To kick off their eighth season, the local LGBTQIA+ team are hosting their first Give-A-Go (GAG) Day for people of all skills levels to brush up on their skills and cover basic gameplay.

The day will cover skill-building drills, as well as rules and refereeing, following by a casual scratch match to test what you’ve learned.

Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, water, and clothes you can move around in! Attendees are also encouraged to bring a picnic along, or some curious pals to join in the fun.

After the match, the club will be heading across the road for some drinks and snacks at The Brisbane Hotel. That’s all the incentive we need to give it a go!

Head down to Emerald City Kickball’s GAG Day at Birdwood Square this Sunday, 13 July. For more, head to Facebook.