Take a look at ‘Back to Black’ – the Amy Winehouse movie

The life of singer Amy Winehouse is coming to cinemas this year as the British singer’s story hits the big screen.

The first trailer for the film from director Sam Taylor-Johnson has just arrived and gives us a first look at Marisa Abela’s portrayal of the troubled singer.

Abela is best known for her work on the British television series Industry. She’s joined by Lesley Manville and Eddie Marsan, and former Skins actor Jack O’Connell plays husband Jake Fielder-Civil.

The film follows Winehouse rise from a singer playing small clubs through to the release of her first album Frank, and the enormous success of her second album Back to Black. Five years after finding global success Winehouse died at the age of 27, her death attributed to fatal levels of alcohol.

The film is made with the support of the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to the world of the music-icon biopic. She previously directed Nowhere Boy a film that focused on the teenage years of John Lennon. She also directed the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey, and the screen version of James Frey’s semi-autobiographical memoir A Million Little Pieces.

Take a look at the trailer.

