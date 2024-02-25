Take a look at the trailer for the final season of ‘Star Trek Discovery’

The fifth and final season of Star Trek Discovery will begin airing on Paramount+ from 4th April.

This time round we will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The trailer for the final season has just arrives and it shows an action packed adventure lays ahead.

Take a look.

Since making it’s debut in 2017 the series has been praised for it’s proactive inclusion of same-sex attracted characters, people in long term same-sex relationships, and characters with a diverse range of gender identities. There’s also heaps of ‘out and proud’ actors in the cast.

Among the shows characters was gay couple engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) the franchise’s first non-binary character, and their transgender partner Gray (Ian Alexander).

The cast also features many gay, bisexual, non-binary and transgender actors alongside Rapp, Cruz, del Barrio, Alexander, costar Mary Wiseman (pictured below) who played ensign Sylvia Tilly is bisexual, and engineer Jett Reno is played by legendary queer comedian Tig Notaro.

The show which began as a prequel to the original 1960’s series, has time shifted into the future and the action now takes place hundreds of years after later shows including Deep Space Nine, Picard and The Next Generation.

It’s also spawned a few spin-offs of it’s own including the series Star Trek: Strange New Words and the upcoming film Star Trek: Section 31 which will continue the adventures of the show’s former captain from an alternate universe Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Mark the star-date for the final adventure.

OIP Staff

